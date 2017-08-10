Single-family rental rivals Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint Homes to merge

Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint Homes — two of the nation’s largest owners of single-family rental houses — announced Thursday they are merging, creating a behemoth rental company as the country’s home ownership rate remains depressed.

The deal comes as home prices have risen across the country and it reflects the difficulty that such giant rental firms now have in growing. Gone is the wave of cheap foreclosures that propelled their rapid expansion early this decade. Now, to grow significantly, they must merge.

“This merger creates the leading single-family rental company in the United States, which will be uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional service to residents, while also improving operating efficiency,” Fred Tuomi, chief executive of Starwood Waypoint, said in a statement.

The merger is the most high-profile deal yet in a series of consolidations within the industry. Starwood Waypoint, itself, was a product of a merger when last year Colony Starwood Homes combined with Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust.

Combined, Invitation Homes, controlled by private equity firm Blackstone Group, and Starwood Waypoint have about 82,000 homes. More than 12,700 of the houses are in California. While large, the company’s portfolio would just be a sliver of the nearly 16 million single-family homes for rent in the United States.

The new company will keep the Invitation Homes name and be led by Tuomi of Starwood Waypoint. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

Shares of both companies were up in early afternoon trading.

Invitation Homes saw its stock rise 4.29%, or 90 cents, to $21.89 a share. Shares of Starwood Waypoint were up 5.18%, or $1.74, to $35.36.

andrew.khouri@latimes.com

Follow me @khouriandrew on Twitter