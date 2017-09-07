As Irma approaches, some airlines cap fares and add seats

As one of the most powerful storms on record approaches Florida, several airlines have capped fares for flights traveling in and out of the path of Hurricane Irma and have waived fees for rebooking flights.

But the price caps — from as low as $99 for an economy seat — may be short-lived because several major carriers have already started to cancel flights in the path of the hurricane, starting Friday night. The hurricane could make landfall in Florida as soon as Saturday, according to some forecasts.

As of Thursday morning, more than 1,800 flights had been canceled to and from airports in Florida and the Caribbean, according to Flightaware.com, a flight tracking service. Cruises that launch from Florida have also been canceled, and passengers whose cruises have been cut short are trying to figure out how to get home.

Delta Air Lines announced Wednesday that the Atlanta-based carrier has capped one-way fares to and from southern Florida at $399 through next Wednesday, and is waiving all baggage and pet-in-cabin fees for flights involving 28 cities in Florida and island in the Caribbean.

Delta said it has added 2,000 additional seats on flights out of Florida, the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic to help evacuate people from the path of the storm.

Airports in St. Thomas and St. Maarten remain closed because of infrastructure damage.

JetBlue reduced one-way fares to $99 to $159 for remaining seats on flights leaving 14 cities in the hurricane's path, through Sept. 13. But the airline warned that most seats are already sold out.

American, JetBlue, United and Delta offered waivers letting customers change travel plans to Florida and the Caribbean without the usual charges for changing a ticket.

Airline officials and industry experts are also shooting down reports circulating on social media that air carriers are exploiting the potential catastrophe by raising fares dramatically for people trying to escape the approaching hurricane.

Instead, airlines say they normally set aside a handful of seats on each flight for travelers who are willing to pay extra to book at the last minute.

“Contrary to references in social media, Delta has not raised prices because of Hurricane Irma,” said Anthony Black, a spokesman for the airline.

