ITT Tech shutdown: How students can learn about their options

A day after ITT Technical Institute abruptly shut down all its schools, the U.S. Department of Education is sponsoring online seminars to inform students of their options.

One webinar is to start at 9 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday and another will start at 11 a.m. Students can log on to the site up to 30 minutes before the start time.

The Education Department said it would schedule additional sessions and will post the information on its website, and that it will record and archive the webinar.

ITT Educational Services Inc. blamed the shutdown Tuesday on the recent move by the Education Department to ban ITT from enrolling new students who use federal financial aid.

The shutdown will affect about 35,000 students who were preparing for the start of classes this month. It will also cost more than 8,000 employees their jobs.

More information is available by telephone at (800) 433-3243, said Ted Mitchell, undersecretary of Education, and at a special website for ITT students.

Students who were enrolled at or withdrew from ITT within the last 120 days have two options, Mitchell said.

They can apply to have their federal student loans forgiven. Information is available at the Education Department’s ITT website or by calling the loan servicer.

Or they can try to transfer their ITT credits to another school. But if those credits are transferred to the same program of studies at another school, the loans for the ITT credits would not be eligible to be forgiven, Mitchell said.

Any students who feel they were defrauded can apply to have their federal student loans forgiven, Mitchell said.

ITT students also could try to have private student loans forgiven and get compensated for cash tuition payments through the state’s Student Tuition Recovery Fund, said Robyn Smith, a senior attorney at the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles.

The organization is planning a clinic Thursday for low-income ITT students to explain their options to them, she said. The clinic will be held at the foundation’s west office at 1102 Crenshaw Blvd. Students can call (800) 399-4529 to register.

