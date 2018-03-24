Jaguar roars into the new golden era for station wagons

But listen: While the car does not win in any of those categories, in each, it falls squarely in the upper reaches of the segment. And it should be said that with 380 horsepower on the supercharged V-6 engine, the XF S Sportbrake packs more of a punch than both the Volvo and the standard Mercedes E Class wagon; it will hold its own at 100 mph just as well as any in the pack.