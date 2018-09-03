Billionaire founder of JD.com returns to China after arrest on sexual misconduct allegations

Liu Qiangdong, who uses the English name Richard, was brought in at 11:32 p.m. local time on Friday on an accusation of “criminal sexual conduct” and was released just over 16 hours later, according to arrest records. Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder declined to provide any further details about the reasons for the arrest, but said authorities decided not to keep Liu in custody and haven’t imposed travel restrictions on him while conducting their investigation.