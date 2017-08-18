California adds 82,600 jobs in July; unemployment rate rises to 4.8%

California employers increased their payrolls by 82,600 jobs in July, though the state’s unemployment rate rose to 4.8%, according to data released Friday by the state’s Employment Development Department.

The state’s unemployment rate in June was 4.7%.

California payrolls were up 1.7% in July compared with the same month last year.

Sectors that saw the most employment gains last month include government, which added 18,800 jobs; educational and health services, which saw an increase of 18,600; and leisure and hospitality, which was up 15,200 jobs.

