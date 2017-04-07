U.S. employers add just 98,000 jobs; unemployment rate falls to 4.5%

U.S. employers added 98,000 jobs last month, the fewest in a year, though the unemployment rate fell to an almost seven-year low of 4.5%.
The Labor Department said Friday that the unemployment rate fell because nearly half a million more Americans found jobs. The number of people working and the new job count are reported in separate surveys.
Economists had expected a falloff in hiring after job gains in January and February had averaged a robust 237,000. Those increases had been fueled partly by strong hiring in construction, which occurred because of unseasonably warm weather.
Construction firms added 6,000 jobs in March, the fewest in seven months. Retailers, suffering from the ongoing shift to online shopping, slashed 30,000 jobs. Education and healthcare services added the fewest jobs in 15 months.