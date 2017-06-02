U.S. employers slow hiring in May, but jobless rate hits 16-year low

U.S. employers pulled back on hiring in May, adding only 138,000 jobs, but that was still enough to help keep pushing unemployment lower.

The Labor Department said Friday that the unemployment rate fell to 4.3%, from 4.4%, a 16-year low.

Hiring in the months of April and March was revised downward by a combined 66,000. Job gains have averaged 121,000 over the last three months, a deceleration from an average of 181,000 over the last 12 months.

Average hourly earnings have risen a middling 2.5% over the last year.

Restaurants and healthcare firms posted solid job gains. Food services added 30,300 workers, while healthcare contributed 24,300 jobs. Construction added 11,000 jobs.

But manufacturers, retailers and governments shed workers last month.

