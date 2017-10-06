After hurricanes, September job growth likely to be sharply lower

The September jobs report the government will release Friday morning will probably show a sharp drop in hiring compared with August because of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The two storms inflicted heavy damage in Texas, Florida and other parts of the Southeast. Thousands of businesses had to shut their doors, leaving many people temporarily out of work.

Economists have forecast that employers added just 80,000 jobs last month, barely half the 156,000 they added in August, according to data provider FactSet. That would be the lowest job gain since March.

But the storms will probably be the reason for the decline. Economists at JPMorgan Chase estimated the hurricanes will have lowered last month's gain by 75,000, meaning that without them, a solid 150,000 or so jobs would have been added.

A hiring rebound is expected for October or November as many businesses reopen and construction companies in the affected areas ramp up repair and renovation work.

If September's hiring does drop temporarily, and October's or November's rebounds, economists and the Federal Reserve may find it hard to assess the state of the economy with any precision over the next couple of months. Even so, most Fed watchers expect the central bank to raise its benchmark interest rate when it meets in December.