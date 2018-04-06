U.S. adds modest 103,000 jobs in March; unemployment rate stays at 4.1%

U.S. employers added a modest 103,000 jobs in March after several months of bigger gains, the Labor Department said Friday, though the government's jobs report suggested that the labor market remains healthy.
The department said the unemployment rate remained at 4.1%, a 17-year low, for the sixth straight month. Average hourly pay ticked up, climbing 2.7% compared with a year earlier.
Hiring has accelerated since last fall, defying expectations that a shortage of workers would make it harder for companies to fill open positions. Employers have added a healthy average of 211,000 jobs a month in the last six months.
Still, hiring in January was revised sharply lower to 176,000, while February's figure was revised higher to a blockbuster 326,000. Overall, the revisions lowered job gains in those two months by 50,000.