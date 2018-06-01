Advertisement

U.S. employers add 223,000 jobs in May, unemployment rate drops to 3.8%

By
Jun 01, 2018 | 5:30 AM
| WASHINGTON
Employees at Meadowbrook Farms process pork for packaging in Rantoul, Ill. (Jose More / TNS)

U.S. employers added 223,000 jobs in May, extending the economy's nearly nine-year expansion — the second-longest on record — despite uncertainty caused by trade disputes.

The unemployment rate dipped to 3.8%, from 3.9%.

The Labor Department's solid hiring data coincides with other evidence that the economy is on firm footing after a brief slowdown in the first three months of the year. The economy grew at a modest 2.2% annual rate in the January-March quarter, after three quarters that had averaged about 3% annually.

