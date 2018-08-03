Advertisement

U.S. employers add 157,000 jobs in July; unemployment rate dips to 3.9%

By Associated Press
Aug 03, 2018 | 5:30 AM
| WASHINGTON
A worker on the site of Gables Station, a mixed-use project in Coral Gables, Fla. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Employers in the U.S. slowed their hiring in July, adding 157,000 jobs, a solid gain but below the healthy pace they maintained in the first half of this year.

The Labor Department said Friday that the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.9%, from 4%. That's near an 18-year low of 3.8% reached in May.

Employers added an average of 224,000 new workers in the first six months of this year, a faster pace than in 2017. The pickup has impressed many economists because it's happening late in the economic expansion, which has entered its 10th year and is now the second-longest in U.S. history.

The economy grew in the April-June quarter at its fastest pace in four years. Business and consumers are optimistic, suggesting solid hiring is likely to continue.
