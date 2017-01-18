JPMorgan quickly settles allegations of mortgage discrimination against minorities

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is settling charges that independent brokers working for the bank discriminated against minorities seeking home mortgages.

A federal suit filed Wednesday in Manhattan accused JPMorgan Chase of charging black and Latino borrowers higher interest rates and fees for mortgages from 2006 to at least 2009. The lawsuit alleges that discrimination cost at least 53,000 minority borrowers tens of millions of dollars in higher interest payments and fees.

The New York bank denied wrongdoing but said it has agreed to settle the claims for $55 million.

This story will be updated with additional information.

