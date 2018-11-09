Juul will stop selling most flavored e-cigarettes in retail stores, source says

The FDA has talked for months about ways to reduce youth use of e-cigarettes, citing rising concern that the devices are creating a new class of nicotine users rather than primarily helping people transition off regular cigarettes. The FDA has called youth use of the devices an epidemic and said it would consider significant action to stop it. Vaping surged 77% among high-school-age children and about 50% among middle-schoolers in 2018, according to preliminary government data.