A King Tut exhibit kicks off in L.A. in March, sparking hopes of tourism gold

A 10-city tour of artifacts from the tomb of the world’s most famous boy king is kicking off in Los Angeles, and exhibit sponsors are projecting a multimillion-dollar tourist spending spree during the show’s 10-month stint.

“King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh,” an exhibition of artifacts from the tomb of Tutankhamun, is scheduled to open March 24 at the California Science Center, adjacent to the USC campus.

The interest in displays of King Tut objects has rivaled performances by big musical acts or sporting events.

A similar exhibit generated $168 million in economic impact when it came to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for five months in 2005, drawing nearly 1 million visitors.

Another exhibit of King Tut’s relics at Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute in 2007 drew 1.3 million visitors and sparked $127 million in spending.

The new exhibit’s sponsors are projecting that tourists who come to town for the show will spend from $109 million to $272 million. Total economic impact could reach as high as $352 million, including an estimated 1,045 jobs that could be created or supported by the exhibit, according to a study by Emsi, a economic analysis firm.

The original 1978 L.A. visit of King Tut items, a 55-artifact exhibit called “Treasures of Tutankhamun,” put LACMA on the cultural map in a big way as it mounted one of the first museum mega-shows.

In all, 1.25 million Angelenos were willing to stand in long lines for timed entry spots during the four-month exhibit. Museum membership doubled that year.

The upcoming exhibit, presented by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, will include more than 150 artifacts. The collection, the largest ever displayed outside Egypt, will be shown until early January 2019 before moving to Europe.

The artifacts include a life-size statue of Tutankhamun, a ceremonial bed for his funeral, 3D visuals and a golden shrine that depicts a scene between the king and his wife, Ankhesenamun.

Because the show is expected to be sold out quickly, pre-registration for tickets opened Wednesday through Jan. 8 to reserve tickets that go on sale in mid-January.

Ticket prices will range from $19.20 to $29.95, with discounts for members, students, seniors and groups.

CAPTION Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. CAPTION Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. CAPTION Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Mick Mulvaney moved swiftly to take control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. This is where the Grammys are born. Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Mick Mulvaney moved swiftly to take control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. This is where the Grammys are born. CAPTION The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Senate Republicans want to use the tax bill to repeal the mandate that Americans have health coverage. Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. One of the nation's most liberal federal appeals court judges died Saturday. Senate Republicans want to use the tax bill to repeal the mandate that Americans have health coverage. Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. One of the nation's most liberal federal appeals court judges died Saturday. CAPTION Band of brothers: 0-11 Hawkins High football team refuses to give up (Video by Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times Editing by Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) Band of brothers: 0-11 Hawkins High football team refuses to give up (Video by Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times Editing by Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times)

hugo.martin@latimes.com

To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.