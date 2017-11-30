Knott's Berry Farm gets a deadline to fix log ride with history of passenger injuries

A state agency that oversees amusement park safety has given Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park a Jan. 29 deadline to make improvements on a log ride that has a record of rider injuries.

The state Division of Occupational Safety and Health imposed several safety requirements to address injuries suffered by dozens of children and adults over the last five years on the Timber Mountain Log Ride.

A representative for the park could not immediately be reached for comment.

The attraction, a chute ride that culminates with a watery plunge, was the subject of a lawsuit filed this summer by the family of Charles Miller, 6, of Illinois, who was injured last year when he was a passenger on the ride with his father.

The boy’s face smashed into the back of the seat in front of him when the floating log vehicle slowed abruptly after coming down the final drop, the suit alleges.

During a previous inspection, the state agency concluded that a device that monitors the water level was not working properly. The water level can affect how quickly the ride slows at the bottom of the plunge. The agency ordered the park to make repairs and pay more than $5,000 in inspection fees.

The latest inspection of the log ride was sparked by a report in May that a 4-year-old boy was hurt while exiting the ride.

During the inspection, the state agency documented 43 injuries to riders since 2012, ranging from a bloody nose to a chipped tooth, with more than twice as many injuries to riders under the age of 13 than those over 13.

The state agency, in the inspection report presented to Knott’s Berry Farm on Nov. 9, imposed eight requirements on the theme park, including a mandatory inspection by an attraction designer to ensure that the padding, floorboards and handrails are adequate to “prevent injury from contact during the moments of movement.”

The park was also ordered to determine the proper water level to ensure that the ride vehicles slow safely. In addition, it was instructed to “enhance the means by which they provide safety instructions to patrons as they board the ride.”

Knott’s was ordered to pay $12,800 in inspection fees for work that produced the report.

CAPTION Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad. Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad. CAPTION Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad. Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad. CAPTION Matt Lauer was fired from his post at NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday after the company said it received a complaint about the co-anchor concerning “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Matt Lauer was fired from his post at NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday after the company said it received a complaint about the co-anchor concerning “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” CAPTION Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. CAPTION Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Mick Mulvaney moved swiftly to take control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. This is where the Grammys are born. Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Mick Mulvaney moved swiftly to take control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. This is where the Grammys are born. CAPTION The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times)

hugo.martin@latimes.com

To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.