LA Weekly discloses its mysterious owners after weeks of secrecy

After weeks of mystery, the new owners of LA Weekly were revealed Friday in a short post written by the publication’s new operations manager.
Brian Calle tried to make light of growing concern that Los Angeles’ most famous alternative publication had not disclosed its backers since the Oct. 18 announcement that Voice Media Group had sold LA Weekly to a fledgling company called Semanal Media.
“There is a lot of talk about who owns L.A. Weekly,” Calle wrote. “We’ve seen all the speculation. Is it a Russian oligarch? Is it some Trumpista? Is it Lord Voldemort?”
Calle said the publication, which fired all but one of its writers Wednesday, wasn’t bought for nefarious reasons. Instead, he said the alternative weekly was in the hands of people who wanted to make the property “the cultural center of the city.”
In addition to himself, Calle said the investors include David Welch, an L.A.-based attorney known for representing members of the cannabis industry; Kevin Xu, a philanthropist and investor; Steve Mehr, an attorney and investor; Paul Makarechian, a boutique hotel developer; Mike Mugel, a real estate redeveloper; and Andy Bequer, a Southern California–based investor.
Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of UC Berkeley’s law school, told The Times he also plans to invest in part because he has “enormous admiration and respect” for Calle.
Calle previously worked for the Southern California News Group, where he has was an opinion editor for the Orange County Register and 10 other daily newspapers.
Semanal Media had been under growing pressure to disclose its backers. The Society for Professional Journalists said Thursday the secrecy was “appalling and offensive.”
