LA Weekly's new owners are still a mystery, and people are demanding transparency

LA Weekly was sold Wednesday, with all its top editors and all but one of its writers laid off as the deal closed. A day later, the alternative newsweekly’s buyers are still shrouded in secrecy.

That secrecy is “appalling and offensive,” the president of the Society for Professional Journalists said Thursday, demanding public disclosure of the owners’ names.

Semanal Media Group — a company that a group of investors created six weeks ago for the purpose of buying LA Weekly — is the publication’s official new owner.

According to documents filed with the California secretary of State’s office, Semanal is helmed by David Welch, a Los Angeles attorney known for representing members of the cannabis industry. Brian Calle, who was hired to manage LA Weekly’s operations, has said Welch also invested in Semanal.

None of Semanal’s other investors has disclosed their identities to the public.

Welch has repeatedly declined to speak to the Los Angeles Times or not returned calls.

The Society for Professional Journalists rebuked the Semanal investors for their secrecy.

“In an era of rampant misinformation and distrust, it’s especially important that we do not allow the owners and backers of news organizations to remain a mystery,” Andrew Seaman, SPJ’s ethics committee chairperson, said in a statement. “We cannot allow this to become the norm.”

“There is no excuse for the owners of the LA Weekly to hide their identities, and they should be revealed immediately,” SPJ President Rebecca Baker said in a statement. “To not reveal yourselves is to treat your readers with less dignity than humans deserve and with less respect than democracy should demand. It is appalling and offensive.”

The national journalists group was not alone in advocating for answers.

On Wednesday night — after nine of the publication’s 13 editorial staffers were laid off and the Semanal deal closed — a post appeared on LA Weekly’s website with the headline “Who Owns L.A. Weekly?”

“It’s a good idea to know who is profiting in any situation. Why? So you can make educated decisions,” says the post by Keith Plocek, who teaches journalism at USC. From 2011 to 2014, Plocek worked at LA Weekly and its former parent company, Voice Media Group, and has written some freelance articles for the publication.

“The new owners of L.A. Weekly don’t want you to know who they are,” the post says. “They are hiding from you.”

Plocek said in an email that he wrote the post because “everyone deserves to know who now owns the publication. It’s a question of transparency.”

He did not respond to an email asking how the post came to be published on the website.

CAPTION Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad. Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad. CAPTION Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad. Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad. CAPTION Matt Lauer was fired from his post at NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday after the company said it received a complaint about the co-anchor concerning “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Matt Lauer was fired from his post at NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday after the company said it received a complaint about the co-anchor concerning “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” CAPTION Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. CAPTION Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Mick Mulvaney moved swiftly to take control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. This is where the Grammys are born. Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Mick Mulvaney moved swiftly to take control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. This is where the Grammys are born. CAPTION The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times)

lauren.raab@latimes.com