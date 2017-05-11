Will U.S. ban laptops on flights from Europe? Feds will meet with airlines about it

Officials of the Department of Homeland Security plan to meet with airline industry representatives Thursday to discuss the possibility of expanding a ban on bringing laptop computers and other larger electronic devices as carry-ons on planes flying to the U.S. from Europe, according to industry sources

The potential move would expand restrictions imposed in March by the U.S. and Britain to ban electronic devices larger than a smartphone in passenger cabins of flights from eight Middle Eastern and African countries.

The U.S. ban already in place requires passengers on international flights to put all laptop computers, electronic tablets and other devices larger than a smartphone into luggage checked into the cargo compartment.

Senior U.S. administration officials have declined to elaborate on any threats that may have prompted the ban, saying only that commercial airlines are still a target of terrorists who are trying to smuggle explosives in electronic devices.

CNN has reported that U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies believe that the Islamic State group and other terrorist organizations have developed new ways to plant explosives in electronic devices that could evade some common airport security screening methods.

CNN cited unnamed intelligence officials saying that terrorists would have a more difficult time detonating an explosive remotely and that placing the laptops and other devices in the cargo bay might reduce damage even if a bomb were to explode.

The current ban by the U.S. imposes the restrictions on flights from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Morocco. Los Angeles International Airport gets direct flights from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Discussion of expanding the ban to flights from Europe comes as the summer travel season approaches, and at a time when the travel industry has reported strong demand for international travel.

