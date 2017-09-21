Being evicted from a rent-controlled apartment? You have rights

Kwan says his rent-controlled apartment building is being sold and his landlord is indicating that evictions are likely. He wants to know his rights.

In California, all roads lead to the Ellis Act.

This is legislation passed in 1985 that was originally intended to protect mom-and-pop landlords seeking to move into their rental properties. It’s become a year-round Christmas gift to developers.

Basically, the Ellis Act permits the eviction of tenants if a property is going to be demolished or converted into condos.

It also allows non-rent-controlled units to be built in place of rent-controlled apartments as long as a percentage of available units is designated as affordable housing.

Thanks to the Ellis Act, nearly 22,000 rent-controlled apartments have vanished from Los Angeles County since 2001.

Kwan doesn’t have a lot of options, but he does have rights, including at least 120 days’ notice and relocation cash. For more info, click the video below.

