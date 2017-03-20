California Inc.: Mayor Garcetti to lay out future of Los Angeles

Welcome to California Inc., the weekly newsletter of the L.A. Times Business Section.

Where are job openings these days? Try down on the farm, where pay is rising well past minimum wage. However, it doesn’t seem as though American-born workers are rushing to take the gigs. A federal survey finds that nine in 10 agriculture workers in California are still foreign-born, and more than half are in the country illegally.

LOOKING AHEAD

Judging the judge: President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday for the start of his confirmation process. On business matters, Gorsuch’s record has offered only a few clues to his leanings. In a 2013 opinion involving the retailer Hobby Lobby, he argued that companies can have religious rights. A 2016 ruling made it easier for companies that are targets of class-action suits to move the case from state to federal court, a venue many businesses prefer.

Luggage fees: Monday is the last day for the public to submit comments on a proposed new rule that would require airlines and travel agents to disclose baggage-fee information at all points of sale. The Department of Transportation rule would expand a previous regulation that mandated airlines include easy-to-find fee information on their websites. The latest proposal goes a step further by requiring that the fees appear alongside fares when fliers search airline websites, as well as online travel sites.

Labor nominee: Trump’s second choice for secretary of Labor has a second appointment for a Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday. R. Alexander Acosta’s hearing was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed. Acosta, a former Justice Department official, was nominated for the Labor post on Feb. 16 after the withdrawal of the president’s first pick, outspoken SoCal fast-food executive Andy Puzder. If Acosta wins approval by the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, and then the full Senate, he would be the only Latino in Trump's Cabinet.

Meet the mayor: As part of the “City on the Verge” series of public discussions at Occidental College, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will talk with Los Angeles Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne on Wednesday about the future of the L.A. River, expansion of the region’s transit network, and local growth and development issues. The free public event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Thorne Hall on the Occidental campus. Garcetti was re-elected this month to a second term as mayor.

Homeless aid: The group that will decide how to spend money from Measure H, the recent Los Angeles ballot proposition aimed at helping the homeless, will hold its first meeting Thursday. County officials have outlined basic strategies for using the quarter-cent sales tax increase, but details will be sorted out by a panel of 50 people appointed from county government, cities and the nonprofit world. The panel’s meeting is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon in the United Way headquarters, 1150 S. Olive St.

THE AGENDA

Monday’s Business section takes a look at the shortening life of retail brands. The fashion industry has long been fickle, with some trends rising and dying in the space of weeks. But shifting consumer habits are forcing brands to adapt even faster today. Faced with seismic change — including the onslaught of e-commerce and the decline of traffic at many malls — retailers are filing bankruptcy at an increasing pace.

STORY LINES

Here are some of the other stories that ran in The Times Business section in recent days that we’re continuing to follow:

Public broadcasting: Proposed cuts to federal funding of public broadcasting conjure up images of Big Bird getting pink slipped from “Sesame Street.” But the impact of the cuts would be a lot closer to home. President Trump’s budget blueprint would eliminate support for the Public Broadcasting Service and National Public Radio. KPCC 89.3 FM in Pasadena gets $1.3 million a year in federal funding, which represents 5% of its operating budget. KCRW 89.9 FM in Santa Monica receives about $1.2 million, which is 5.4% of its budget.

Rent control: Amid California’s housing crisis, several state lawmakers want to give cities the ability to dramatically expand rent control, including imposing the kind of strict limits that once existed in Santa Monica and West Hollywood but have been barred since the 1990s. A bill that would do so marks the most significant move yet in a growing movement to cap skyrocketing rents as California’s economy booms and housing production lags. “The momentum is very much on the side of rent control,” says one advocate.

Yahoo breach: Russian spies and a hacker orchestrated one of the largest thefts of consumer data in history, pilfering detailed user information from more than 500 million Yahoo accounts, including those of diplomats, journalists, Russian officials and politicians critical of the Kremlin. In other Yahoo news, a regulatory filing shows that CEO Marissa Mayer is up for a $23-million severance package after the company’s digital services are sold to Verizon Communications. It’s good to be the ex-boss.