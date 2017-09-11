California Inc.: L.A.'s Olympic dreams are about to come true

Welcome to California Inc., the weekly newsletter of the L.A. Times Business Section.

I'm Business columnist David Lazarus, and here's a rundown of upcoming stories this week and the highlights of last week.

Traders are undoubtedly hoping this week will be smoother than the last one. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 189.77 points over the abbreviated post-holiday week, while the S&P 500 fell 0.61%. The Nasdaq composite dropped 1.17% since last Tuesday. Hurricanes, a big quake in Mexico and the persistent issue of North Korea added to uncertainty. None of that will ease any time soon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Fundraiser: All the major television networks will simulcast an hourlong telethon Tuesday to raise money for victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The “Hand in Hand” broadcast will be based in Los Angeles at the Universal Studios lot, with stages in New York's Times Square and Nashville's Grand Ole Opry. The event will be televised live on ABC, CBS, CMT, Fox and NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern and replayed on the West Coast at 8 p.m. Pacific.

Olympic dreams: On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee is expected to officially award the 2028 Summer Olympics to Los Angeles. The IOC, meeting in Lima, will formalize a deal that has been in the works for months. Paris will host the 2024 games, while L.A. gets the event four years later. Organizers of the L.A. bid say the $5.3-billion cost of the 2028 games will be covered by corporate sponsorships, ticket sales and other revenue sources.

New cars: The Frankfurt Auto Show, historically the stage where edgy new car designs are unveiled, kicks off Thursday. Among the concept cars likely to turn heads this year are a Mercedes-Benz AMG “hypercar,” a Smart Fortwo electric car, a Honda CR-V hybrid prototype and a Kia Proceed, which looks like a hot-rod station wagon. The show, officially known as IAA 2017, ends Sept. 24.

Looming deadline: The state Legislature adjourns for the year on Friday, so the race will be on this week to pass bills before the deadline. Among the issues under debate is a proposal that would eliminate, in steps, the use of fossil fuels in creating power for the state's electricity grid. Legislators are also considering bills to increase funding for low-income housing projects and to limit challenges, under the California Environmental Quality Act, to large commercial developments.

Emmy Awards: The TV industry honors itself Sunday when the 67th annual Emmy Awards are handed out at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" and HBO’s "Westworld" received the most nominations this year with 22 each. FX’s "Feud: Bette and Joan" and Netflix’s "Stranger Things" both received 18 nominations. In the network tally, HBO received the most nominations at 111, followed by 91 for Netflix and 64 for NBC. The show begins at 5 p.m. and will be aired by CBS.

THE AGENDA

When natural disasters strike, the costs can be high — but some industries can benefit. Hurricane Harvey is projected to be one of the most expensive disasters in U.S. history. And it’s expected that 500,000 damage or total loss claims could be filed by truck and car owners. That means big business for Houston-area dealers in coming months.

STORY LINES

Here are some of the other stories that ran in the Times Business section in recent days that we’re continuing to follow:

Data breach: Equifax, one of the nation’s three major credit reporting firms, announced that its computer systems had been breached, leading to the potential unauthorized access of Social Security numbers, birth dates and other personal information of up to 143 million U.S. consumers. The credit card numbers for 209,000 U.S. consumers were also compromised, as were dispute documents related to 182,000 U.S. consumers. The Atlanta-based company said the intrusion occurred from mid-May through July.

Amazon’s HQ2: Amazon.com is shopping for a city to house a second headquarters — and mayors across the country, including L.A.’s Eric Garcetti, already are lining up to bid on the crown-jewel prize. The online retailing giant’s new campus would deliver an economic boost well beyond the $5 billion in construction costs and 50,000 jobs anticipated at Amazon’s “HQ2.” Amazon launched the search for its second North American base because its Seattle headquarters is overstuffed with workers.

DACA uncertainty: Workers and employers are scrambling to understand the implications of President Trump’s decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, initiated in 2012 by President Obama to protect undocumented immigrants who arrived as children. The Trump administration said Congress now has six months to change the immigration laws and find a DACA replacement, if it chooses. Trump’s decision faces court challenges, which could delay or block the termination of DACA.