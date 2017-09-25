California Inc.: Anaheim Convention Center solidifies claim to fame

Welcome to California Inc., the weekly newsletter of the L.A. Times Business Section.

In coming days, the Federal Reserve will start reducing the trillions of dollars in bonds it bought to stimulate the economy — another milestone in the central bank’s efforts to return to a normal monetary policy after the Great Recession. The move comes amid uncertainty at the bank. There are several vacancies on the Fed board, and there could be a change in leadership early next year if President Trump decides not to renominate Chairwoman Janet L. Yellen.

LOOKING AHEAD

Getting bigger: The Anaheim Convention Center — already the biggest such facility on the West Coast — gets even bigger Tuesday when a 200,000-square-foot expansion officially opens. The new North building, the seventh expansion in the 50-year history of the convention center, will bring the site to 1.8 million total square feet, including over a million square feet of exhibit space. Officials say they’ve already booked 75 events for the new space.

Electric cars: What role should California’s public utilities play in supporting the use of electric vehicles? Should they build and maintain charging stations throughout the state? The public will get a chance to weigh in when the state Public Utilities Commission holds two community meetings on “transportation electrification plans.” The first will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 634 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, and the second will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 276 Fourth Ave., Chula Vista.

Hear this: Music sales could surge Friday with the release of albums by several high-profile artists. Miley Cyrus’ “Younger Now” will feature 11 tracks, including one with her godmother, Dolly Parton. Shania Twain’s “Now” is her first new collection in 15 years, and will be followed by a 2018 concert tour. Demi Lovato’s 12-track “Tell Me You Love Me” will be her sixth studio album. And “Let’s Play Two: Pearl Jam at Wrigley Field” features music from a 2016 concert.

‘Feud’ feud: The producers of the Emmy-nominated docuseries "Feud: Bette and Joan" will be in a Los Angeles court on Friday trying to convince a judge to dismiss a lawsuit against them by actress Olivia de Havilland. FX Networks and Ryan Murphy's Pacific 2.1 Entertainment Group were sued by the 101-year-old “Gone With the Wind” star over her depiction in the show. If the case is not dismissed, a trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 27.

Obamacare challenge: Republicans attempting to roll back the Affordable Care Act face an end-of-the-week deadline to get their bill through the Senate. With 52 GOP senators, the repeal can only pass if at least 50 of them vote for it, and they must do so before Saturday, when the arcane budget window known as “reconciliation” closes. After that date, the bill would need an unattainable 60 votes to overcome a certain Democratic filibuster.

THE AGENDA

Only days after monster storm Irma made landfall in Florida, canceling and delaying thousands of flights, the head of the world’s largest airline voiced glowing optimism about the future of air carriers. “I feel as good about this business as I ever have,” said Doug Parker, the chief executive of American Airlines. How could that be when some fear that travel disruptions could become a regular occurrence amid quickening climate change? Chalk it up to science, technology and profits.

STORY LINES

Here are some of the other stories that ran in the Times Business section in recent days that we’re continuing to follow:

SEC hacked: The nation’s top financial markets regulator revealed that its computer system was hacked last year and that private information might have been used to make “illicit gains” through stock trades. Jay Clayton, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said in a statement posted on the agency’s website that officials learned last month that the “previously detected” 2016 incident may have been exploited by the hackers for financial gains.

HP cutbacks: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. reportedly is planning to lay off at least 5,000 employees, or about 10% of its workforce. The job cuts, which will occur in the U.S. and abroad, are expected to begin before the end of the year. HP Enterprise was created in 2015 as a result of Hewlett Packard Co.’s split into two companies. HP sells personal computers and printers; HP Enterprise focuses on commercial technology services and products.

Offensive terms: Advertisers on Facebook no longer can use offensive search terms such as “Jew hater” and “how to burn Jews” to target specific audiences, the company announced. The new policy comes a week after ProPublica published a story demonstrating how advertisers could reach thousands of Facebook users by entering hateful search terms on the social network’s advertising platform. The ads would reach users whose Facebook profiles included those search terms as a field of interest.