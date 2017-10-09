California Inc.: A well-deserved salute to women in the TV industry

Welcome to California Inc., the weekly newsletter of the L.A. Times Business Section.

Trading resumes Monday after news that hurricanes Harvey and Irma walloped the labor market, causing the nation to lose jobs for the first time in seven years. Total nonfarm employment declined by 33,000 jobs in September compared with an upwardly revised gain of 169,000 the previous month. The Labor Department said 1.5 million workers — the most in 20 years — were not at their jobs during the survey week last month because of bad weather.

LOOKING AHEAD

Goodbye Columbus: Los Angeles city workers will have the day off Monday, but don’t even think about calling it Columbus Day. The City Council re-designated the holiday Indigenous Peoples Day, bowing to activists who see the explorer as a symbol of genocide. To ease resistance to the change, the Council named Oct. 12 as Italian American Heritage Day. Federal workers also have Monday off — but for them, it’s still Columbus Day.

What a blast: SpaceX will have a doubleheader of launches this week. The Hawthorne-based company is set to launch a rocket with 10 commercial satellites for Iridium Communications from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Monday. Then, on Wednesday, SpaceX will launch a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center carrying a European-built television broadcast satellite. The launches will be SpaceX’s 14th and 15th of the year.

Water plan: The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether it will contribute $4.3 billion to a proposed re-engineering of the the state’s water system. That amount would pay for about 25% of the California Waterfix, a $17-billion proposal to construct two massive tunnels that would change the way water supplies move through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. Backers of the plan are worried that not all water districts will agree to share the cost.

Love is all around: The Paley Center for Media will present a salute to women in the television industry on Thursday at the Regent Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. The event, called “Paley Honors in Hollywood: A Gala Celebrating Women in Television,” will feature a tribute to comedy icon Betty White. Presenters and participants include Kristin Chenoweth, Nadia Comaneci, Allison Janney, Debra Messing, Rita Moreno, Wanda Sykes and Lynn Whitfield.

Signing deadline: Gov. Jerry Brown faces a deadline Sunday to act on bills approved by the Legislature before it adjourned. One prominent business measure would force pharmaceutical companies to justify big price hikes on drugs. Other high profile bills include one that would deny access to the California ballot for any presidential candidate who won't release personal tax returns — a not-so-subtle jab at Donald Trump's refusal to do so in 2016.

THE AGENDA

Monday’s Business section looks at the challenges faced by U.S. manufacturers. Case in point: Whirlpool, which has filed an unusual trade complaint against South Korea’s Samsung and LG, which it says have dumped washing machines into the United States at below fair-market prices. Trade experts say the case could result in the Trump administration slapping penalties on imports of washers and key parts from anywhere in the world. The White House is “open for business in terms of these petitions,” one expert says.

STORY LINES

Here are some of the other stories that ran in the Times Business section in recent days that we’re continuing to follow:

Harassment claims: Harvey Weinstein, the pioneering independent film executive, was ousted from his company after a blockbuster news report that detailed decades of sexual harassment accusations against him. The New York Times said that the allegations were levied by actresses including Ashley Judd, as well as former employees of Weinstein Co. and the executive’s former company, Miramax. Weinstein has reached at least eight settlements over the alleged harassment, the paper said.

Contraceptive coverage: The Trump administration said it will limit an Obama-era rule that employers must provide women with contraceptives as part of their health plans, giving a broad exemption for executives or owners who have religious or moral objections to doing so. The Obama administration treated birth control as preventive care that must be covered by health insurance and gave female employees access to the full range of contraceptives at no cost.

Payday lending: The top consumer financial watchdog issued tough nationwide regulations on payday and other short-term loans, aiming to prevent lenders from taking advantage of cash-strapped Americans. The long-awaited rules from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — the first such broad federal regulations — would require lenders in most cases to assess whether a consumer can repay the loan.