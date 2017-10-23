California Inc.: Tech event looks at the coming robot takeover

Welcome to California Inc., the weekly newsletter of the L.A. Times Business Section.

Some good economic news from the Golden State: We added 52,200 net new jobs in September, marking a rebound from a month earlier, when employers trimmed payrolls by 7,700. The improvement came in large part from an increase in government jobs, as well as those in trade, transportation and utilities. Employment also increased in the construction and the leisure and hospitality sectors.

LOOKING AHEAD

Report cards: The finances of some of California’s larger companies will be made public this week as quarterly earnings reports are posted. On Tuesday, Shutterfly (based in Redwood City) and Advanced Micro Devices (Sunnyvale) reveal their numbers. On Wednesday, it will be Avery Dennison (Glendale), Visa (Foster City) and Amgen (Thousand Oaks). Thursday brings us Twitter (San Francisco) and Banc of California (Irvine). On Friday, Chevron (San Ramon).

Robotech: Satya Nadella, chief executive of Microsoft, will be one of the featured speakers at GE’s Minds + Machines conference Wednesday and Thursday in San Francisco. The conference focuses on the uses of automation and technology in such fields as manufacturing, healthcare and aviation. Other speakers include Walter Isaacson, head of the nonpartisan Aspen Institute think tank and former chairman of CNN, and Charlene Li, founder of research firm Altimeter Group.

Heavy metal: Big names in the hard-rock music industry will be in Los Angeles on Thursday for two events. During the day, the Grammy Museum at L.A. Live will host the first-ever Hard Rock and Heavy Metal Summit, which will include a session featuring Rob Halford of Judas Priest and Sammy Hagar of Van Halen. In the evening, The Novo in downtown L.A. will host the 2017 Loudwire Music Awards, headlined by the Orange County band Avenged Sevenfold.

Economic growth: On Friday, the Commerce Department will release the first estimate of third-quarter economic growth. The toll from major hurricanes is expected to cause growth to slow to an annual 2.4% pace from 3.1% in the second quarter. Still, the U.S. unemployment rate has hit a 16-year low, and wages have ticked up in recent months. Economists believe that should boost spending and broaden economic growth in the coming months.

Entertainment awards: Dick Van Dyke and Matt Damon will be among the honorees Friday at the AMD British Academy Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Van Dyke will receive the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television while Damon will be honored with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film. Also honored during the event will be Ava DuVernay, director of “Selma,” and actress Claire Foy (“The Crown”).

THE AGENDA

As Amazon weighs bids to open a second headquarters, a key question: What would happen if the online retailer brought 50,000 workers to your city? Ask Seattle. Its growth remade a neglected industrial swath north of downtown into a hub of young workers and fixed the region, along with Microsoft before it, as a premier locale for the internet economy outside Silicon Valley.

STORY LINES

Here are some of the other stories that ran in the Times Business section in recent days that we’re continuing to follow:

Scandal: The Harvey Weinstein saga showed few signs of slowing down. The disgraced producer resigned from the board of directors of Weinstein Co. as he faced more allegations that he sexually assaulted and harassed women over two decades — and an LAPD criminal inquiry. Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. For full coverage, click here.

Cancer treatment: Gilead Sciences’ stock rose after the biotech company’s Kite Pharma unit gained federal approval for its flagship cell-treatment therapy for adults with advanced lymphoma. The Food and Drug Administration’s approval the day before of Kite’s treatment represented a rapid payoff for Gilead, which acquired Santa Monica-based Kite only last month for nearly $12 billion in what amounted to a major bet on Kite’s therapy.

Big deal: Developer Sares-Regis Group has acquired the former Toyota headquarters in Torrance for $270 million — making it one of the biggest real estate transactions of the year in the region, where there’s high demand for campus-style offices. The price was nearly double earlier estimates and indicates the potential the Irvine firm sees in developing the sprawling office and industrial park near the 405 Freeway.

Tax plans: As Congress wrestled with tax reform, Senate Democrats failed in their first attempt to save the state and local tax deduction, which helps many residents of California and other high-cost states reduce their federal income tax bills. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said that failure to pass the Republican tax overhaul would trigger a “significant” drop in the stock market, which has rallied to record highs in recent months.