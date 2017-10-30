California Inc.: You'll be paying more in tax at the gas pump this week

Welcome to California Inc., the weekly newsletter of the L.A. Times Business Section.

Traders get back to work Monday with the tailwind of knowing that the economy grew at a solid annual rate of 3% in the third quarter. This marks the first time in three years that growth has hit at least 3% for two consecutive quarters, and came despite hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

LOOKING AHEAD

Fed chair: President Trump is expected to announce his pick for the next leader of the U.S. central bank sometime this week. Current Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen is in the running, as is Fed governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economics professor John Taylor. Also in contention is former Fed governor Kevin Warsh, while National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn is reportedly no longer being seriously considered.

Electric cars: Tesla reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, and the production of its Model 3 vehicle will surely be discussed during the company's conference call that afternoon. Manufacturing of the Model 3, Tesla's new all-electric compact sedan, has been slowed by "bottlenecks" at its Fremont, Calif., factory, the company has said. From the vehicle’s launch in July through September, Tesla produced only 260 Model 3s — about three cars a day.

Russia’s influence: Representatives of Facebook, Google and Twitter are scheduled to appear before the House and Senate intelligence committees on Wednesday to discuss Russia’s use of social media to influence the 2016 presidential election. The internet giants have been criticized by members of Congress for not providing details about how Moscow might have used their platforms, ostensibly to help Donald Trump and harm his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Fuel tax boost: The state’s tax on gasoline and diesel goes up Wednesday. The tax will be raised by 12 cents per gallon for gas, and 20 cents per gallon for diesel. The increases were approved by the Legislature and Gov. Jerry Brown in April and are intended to provide $5.2 billion annually for road and bridge repairs, and expanded mass transit in the state. A group of California Republicans have launched an initiative to repeal the increase.

Income tax reform: On Wednesday, Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee are expected to release the party’s tax overhaul bill in hopes of getting that legislation through Congress by the end of the year. The chairman of the committee, Texas Republican Kevin Brady, said he expected to strike a deal to keep an apparently limited version of the state and local tax deduction for individual Americans, a break that party leaders had targeted for elimination.

THE AGENDA

Monday’s Business section takes a turn for the macabre as it heads to Hollywood Forever Cemetery for the 18th annual celebration of the Mexican tradition known as Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The occasion (which is Nov. 1 and 2) has become rolled up into the Halloween retail juggernaut, a trend that unsettles some observers.

STORY LINES

Here are some of the other stories that ran in the Times Business section in recent days that we’re continuing to follow:

Arbitration clauses: The Senate voted to kill a controversial rule that would have allowed Americans to file class-action suits against banks instead of being forced in many cases into private arbitration. The move by the Senate followed a similar action by the House in July to rescind the rule. President Trump is expected to sign the repeal legislation, providing a major victory for the financial industry.

Home prices: Southern California home prices in September tied an all-time high as the white-hot real estate market continued to surge and raise concerns over housing affordability. The median price for the six-county region soared nearly 10% from a year earlier to $505,000, data firm CoreLogic said. That matches a price level reached in 2007 before the housing bubble burst and the economy cratered.

Blockbuster deal: Health insurer Aetna, which stunned Connecticut when it said it would move its headquarters from Hartford earlier this year, may be purchased by CVS Health. According to reports, CVS has been in talks for the last six months to buy Aetna in what would be a blockbuster deal. CEO Mark T. Bertolini told employees in June that Aetna is in the midst of a “transformation into a health company.”

Retirement saving: President Trump vowed there would be “no change” to rules for 401(k) plans, seeking to douse speculation that the Republican tax overhaul bill being drafted by Congress would include new limits on retirement savings. But columnist Miichael Hiltzik says slashing the tax deduction for 401(k) contributions could actually be a good thing that would help many Americans save more for retirement.