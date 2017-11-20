California Inc.: The roads should be clear this holiday weekend (just kidding)

Welcome to California Inc., the weekly newsletter of the L.A. Times Business Section.

Good times in the Golden State: We learned Friday that California added 31,700 net jobs in October and the state unemployment rate fell to 4.9% from 5.1% a month earlier. The latest state jobs report follows a strong September, when employers boosted payrolls by a revised 50,300. In October, the leisure and hospitality sector, and the educational and health services sector, saw the largest gains.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thanksgiving travel: Going on a trip this week? You won’t be alone. The Automobile Club of Southern California says this year’s Thanksgiving holiday will be the busiest locally since 2007, with 3.87 million residents expected to get away for the long weekend. That’s a 3.6% increase over last year’s 3.74 million travelers. Almost 86% of local travelers — 3.3 million — will be going by car to their destinations, AAA says.

The winner is: The Hollywood awards machine kicks into high gear, with several deadlines and announcements this week. Submissions for the Cinema Audio Society awards are due Monday. On Tuesday, Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations will be announced, as well as the documentary nominees for the Producers Guild Awards. Friday is the deadline to submit nomination ballots for the 75th annual Golden Globes awards.

Movie premiere: The latest Pixar animated film, "Coco," about a young aspiring musician in Mexico who meets his ancestors in the Land of the Dead, opens Wednesday. The well-reviewed movie, the first Pixar effort since the summer box-office disappointment of "Cars 3," is expected to take in a decent $55 million or more in its first five days. It’s already a big hit in Mexico.

Park fees: End-of-day Thursday is the deadline if you want to comment on the National Park Service’s proposal to raise vehicle entrance fees by up to 180% at the nation's most popular parks during the peak visiting season. Under the plan to raise money to fix roads, bridges, campgrounds and bathrooms, the Park Service is proposing a $70 fee for each private, noncommercial vehicle — up from current fares of $25 to $30. You can comment online here.

Shopping: To open on Thanksgiving or not? Retail stores are divided. Some are opening on the holiday to lure bargain-hunting shoppers, while others pointedly are staying closed. Among those open this year on Thursday will be Walmart, Target, Macy’s and Kohl’s. Those staying closed include TJ Maxx, Bed Bath & Beyond and Neiman Marcus. The traditional frenzy of in-person Black Friday events may be ebbing; last year, a record number of people shopped online instead.

THE AGENDA

It’s that time of year: When retailers pray you’ll be in a mood to spend. Monday’s Business section looks at how Walmart, Target and others are aggressively advertising holiday specials online and in stores to get a jump on the spending spree that remains a key contributor to merchants’ financial health. Although Black Friday remains a big shopping day, its import has been eroded by ever-earlier bargains, the growing clout of online shopping and retailers’ fear that the other guy is getting a jump on them.

STORY LINES

Here are some of the other stories that ran in the Times Business section in recent days that we’re continuing to follow:

Tax reform: House Republicans approved their sweeping tax-cut package, setting up a showdown with the Senate, where Republicans are struggling to take a different approach. Among other things, the plan means hospitals, university buildings and affordable housing projects could become markedly more expensive because it would eliminate a tax break on a type of bond financing used to build those and other projects.

Fox in play: Comcast has joined the pursuit of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox entertainment assets, expressing interest in acquiring Fox’s Los Angeles-based movie studio, sports networks, cable channels and its vast international operations. Walt Disney Co. engaged in similar talks with the Murdoch family last month, but those discussions broke off. The conversations with Comcast are in a preliminary stage.

Cordray leaving: The nation’s top consumer financial watchdog will step down, sparking concern from advocacy groups — and relief from financial firms — that the federal agency he has led since 2012 will soon be much friendlier to the industry it polices. Richard Cordray said he’ll exit the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at the end of the month. The agency was established by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform act.