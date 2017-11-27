California Inc.: Car industry is rolling into town with L.A. auto shows

Welcome to California Inc., the weekly newsletter of the L.A. Times Business Section.

It’s Cyber Monday, which is expected to be the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history. Adobe Analytics says Americans will spend $6.6 billion online today, more than a billion dollars more than on Black Friday and up 16.5% from a year ago. This year, crowds at some L.A.-area stores on Friday were noticeably thinner. Fun fact: “Cyber Monday” was coined by the National Retail Federation in 2005 when staffers noticed that online sales had jumped after the Black Friday weekend.

LOOKING AHEAD

New cars: The automotive industry is coming to town this week, followed close behind by car lovers. AutoMobility L.A., a four-day press and trade event, will run Monday through Thursday at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Vehicle debuts are expected from dozens of carmakers, including Jaguar, Porsche and Land Rover. Immediately after that event, the Los Angeles Auto Show launches and will run from Friday through Dec. 10 at the same venue.

Fed head: On Tuesday, the Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on the nomination of Jerome Powell as the replacement for Janet L. Yellen as chair of the Federal Reserve. Powell, a former investment banker and the only Republican on the Fed board, has closely aligned himself with the cautious policy moves and positions forged by Yellen. He has shown he is in no hurry to raise interest rates.

Vegas visits: The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to release its tourism numbers for October this week, likely on Tuesday. The monthly release of visitation volume and hotel occupancy rates will be the first since a gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino killed 58 people attending a music festival on the ground below. Executives from MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts have said booking trends for groups remained strong despite the deadly Oct. 1 shooting.

Opioid crisis: U.S. senators will hear from drug addiction experts Thursday during a hearing on “The Front Lines of the Opioid Crisis.” Representatives from healthcare and drug programs in four states will address the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. Last week, a White House group said the opioid drug epidemic cost the U.S. $504 billion in 2016. Companies that make those pain medications traded sharply lower the same day.

THE AGENDA

Monday’s Business section delves into the growing problem of hackers getting their mitts on people’s credit card numbers. A new batch of start-ups has emerged to help put consumers’ minds at ease. They’ll let you create “virtual cards” — new credit card numbers that link to a real payment account but that expire after a single transaction or are locked to a single online merchant, making them useless to would-be thieves.

STORY LINES

Here are some of the other stories that ran in the Times Business section in recent days that we’re continuing to follow:

Leadership change: President Trump named White House budget director Mick Mulvaney acting chief of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after Richard Cordray suddenly announced that Friday would be his last day as director. Before exiting, Cordray appointed a new deputy, Leandra English, in hopes of keeping an ally in charge until a permanent chief is nominated and confirmed. The dual appointments set up a legal clash, with the White House claiming Mulvaney’s appointment is on solid legal ground. Late Sunday, English filed a federal lawsuit challenging the administration’s appointment of Mulvaney.

Falls from grace: Two high-profile media names abruptly left their jobs. Charlie Rose’s CBS News career came to an unceremonious end when the network fired him over allegations of sexual harassment. On the same day, John Lasseter, the chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, announced he is taking a leave of absence, citing unspecified “missteps,” according to a memo to staff.