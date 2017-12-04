California Inc.: Clock is ticking on a possible government shutdown

Welcome to California Inc., the weekly newsletter of the L.A. Times Business Section.

Traffic, a subject near and dear to all our hearts, took center stage at AutoMobility LA, a warm-up act for the LA Auto Show (see below). A group of Irvine software developers took first place after a 24-hour hackathon by devising an app that shortens the time it takes for first responders to reach people after an automotive emergency. The TribalScale team beat out 16 others in offering solutions to Los Angeles’ urban mobility issues.

LOOKING AHEAD

Gambling lawsuit: The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday in a case that could expand sports gambling nationwide. The lawsuit stems from New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s attempt to open sports books in Atlantic City similar to the ones now operating in Las Vegas casinos. Christi was stymied by the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a 1992 law that confines sports betting to Nevada and three other states.

Travel ban: President Trump’s ban on travelers from Syria, Libya, Iran, Yemen, Somalia and Chad will be tested this week in courtrooms on opposite sides of the country. Arguments are scheduled for Wednesday before a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle. On Friday, another case challenging the ban will be argued before the full U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va.

Internet rules: Advocates of net neutrality are planning protests Thursday at Verizon stores across the country in advance of a key Federal Communications Commission vote next week. FCC Chair Ajit Pai has proposed repealing rules that prohibit telecommunications providers from blocking websites, slowing connection speeds and charging extra for faster delivery of certain content. Verizon is being targeted for the protest because it has backed the repeal and Pai used to work for the company.

Spending bill: The federal government is headed — again — toward a possible shutdown if Congress can’t agree on a funding plan before the end of the day Friday. Though Republicans control both chambers of Congress, they will have to win some Democrats' votes to pass a bill to keep the government funded and operating beyond Friday, because a significant number of Republicans refuse to support any spending measure.

High fliers: SpaceX is scheduled to launch supplies for NASA to the International Space Station on Friday. The launch window opens at 10:20 a.m. Pacific Time. NASA has agreed to allow the Hawthorne company to use a first-stage rocket booster that was previously used on another mission, a first for the agency. On Thursday, Huntington Beach-based Rocket Lab will open a 10-day launch window for a second test flight of its Electron rocket, which will lift off from New Zealand.

THE AGENDA

Monday’s Business Section hits the gas pedal and goes vrooming to the LA Auto Show. Check out our nominations for the most beautiful, most significant and most interesting wheels available or around the corner. Among some of the more notable cars on public display for the first time: Porsche’s 911 Carrera T, Tesla’s Model 3, Volkswagen’s ID Buzz van, BMW’s i8 electric roadster, Toyota’s FT-AC rock rover, Corvette’s ZR1 convertible sports car and Mazda’s delicious Vision Coupe.

STORY LINES

Here are some of the other stories that ran in the Times Business section in recent days that we’re continuing to follow:

Tax reform: Republicans narrowly got their tax plan though the Senate in the wee hours of Saturday morning, but now must reconcile their package with the House version. The Senate plan, unanimously opposed by Democrats, restores a partial deduction for local and state taxes in the form of a property-tax allowance capped at $10,000. But there are estimates it could raise the number of uninsured by 13 million by lifting the mandate that Americans buy health insurance.

Who’s in charge?: The first round in the battle over interim leadership of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau went to President Trump after a federal judge denied a request for a temporary restraining order, allowing his choice for the job, Mick Mulvaney, to serve as acting director. But the attorney for the agency’s deputy director, Leandra English, supported by consumer advocates, said she does not plan to end her battle to take back the job.

Payday loans: A bipartisan group of House lawmakers introduced legislation to repeal the first broad nationwide regulations on payday and other short-term loans, arguing the rules from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would effectively deny millions of Americans from access to credit. The move came just days after the fight between Mulvaney and English over the agency’s leadership created a Capitol Hill spectacle.