California Inc.: Vote coming on GOP tax plan that could put hit on state economy

Investors are still digesting the flurry of news from recent days. Disney swallowed the Hollywood parts of 21st Century Fox. The Federal Communications Commission repealed net neutrality. I mean, what next? Allegations of strippers, drugs and sex at a California bank?

LOOKING AHEAD

Holiday road: Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest travel days of the holiday period, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Be ready for more congestion than usual on land and in the air. AAA predicts a 3.5% increase this year in holiday travel by road and 5.5% growth in air travel. In all, says AAA, 13.2 million Californians are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Saturday and Jan. 1.

Consumer agency: Who will lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau? That question will be debated in court Friday as the legal battle between CFPB Deputy Director Leandra English and the Trump administration enters its next phase. English has asked U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly for an injunction to force White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney to step down as interim CFPB chief until a permanent director is chosen by President Trump. The bureau’s first director, Democrat Richard Cordray, resigned Nov. 24 and named English as his temporary successor.

Government shutdown? You’ve probably heard this one before, but the federal government faces another possible shutdown this week if Congress can’t agree on a funding bill. Two weeks ago, we were in this exact situation when Republicans and Democrats — unable to reach agreement on a long-term spending plan — decided to fund the government for an additional 14 days. That money runs out at the end of Friday.

Park fees: Friday is the deadline if you want to comment on the National Park Service’s proposal to raise vehicle entrance fees by up to 180% at the nation's most popular parks during peak visiting season. The deadline was originally Nov. 23, but the Park Service extended it to “accommodate interest in this issue from members of Congress and the public.” The proposal calls for a $70 fee for each private, noncommercial vehicle — up from current fares of $25 to $30. You can comment here.

New releases: Hollywood rolls out a mixed selection of movies for Christmas weekend, typically a popular time for families to head to the theater. Steven Spielberg's Pentagon Papers drama "The Post," from 20th Century Fox, has already been named the year's best picture by the National Board of Review. Those seeking lighter fare may opt for Universal Pictures' musical sequel "Pitch Perfect 3" or Paramount Pictures' quirky Alexander Payne comedy-drama "Downsizing." All three open Friday.

THE AGENDA

Monday’s Business section puts the Republican tax plan under a microscope and finds that there are some changes that could ultimately prove a drag on growth and harm California’s competitiveness. The downbeat assessments reflect various ways Republicans have chosen to help offset the cost of their tax cuts for businesses and individuals. Eliminating key deductions is expected to raise the cost of living for many middle- and upper-income households in an already pricey state.

STORY LINES

Here are some of the other stories that ran in the Times Business section in recent days that we’re continuing to follow:

Disney-Fox deal: Walt Disney Co.’s acquisition of $52.4 billion in 21st Century Fox assets is likely to raise thorny regulatory concerns at a time when the Justice Department has been putting media mergers under the microscope. If approved by regulators, the all-stock deal would create an entertainment powerhouse and transform the Hollywood landscape. But the deal also could bring substantial job cuts in Southern California.