California Inc.: A big week for entertainment-industry giants

Germany was first, shipping the Volkswagen Beetle to the United States in 1949. Japan came next, winning U.S. customers in the 1970s with its small imports. After that, South Korea, with its Hyundais and Kias. Now, it's China's turn. Or is it? GAC Motor plans to start selling a gas-powered seven-passenger SUV in the U.S. next year. But Chinese automakers have tried and failed to enter the market before, crippled by sub-par quality, tough safety standards and ill-conceived partnerships.