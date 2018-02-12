California Inc.: Nearly $20 billion in spending expected for Valentine's Day

With new options and conveniences, there's never been a better time for shoppers. As for workers — well, not always. The retail industry is being radically reshaped by technology, disrupting the jobs of some 16 million Americans who stock shelves, operate cash registers and sell merchandise, among other tasks. But as more shoppers move online and mundane functions like check-out are automated, employees are finding their best chance to fight back is in delivering the kind of customer service a computer can't match.