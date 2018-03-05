California Inc.: A rising threat of trade wars

Monday's Business section fastens its seat belt and zooms into the coming era of hypersonics, or sending missiles aloft at speeds topping Mach 5. Tens of billions of dollars could be spent on hypersonics contracts between 2020 and 2035 if the research "comes to fruition in real weapons programs," one expert said. That could be a boon for Southern California, home to key research centers for industry and the U.S. government, which could make it the center for hypersonics research.