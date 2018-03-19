California Inc.: Oh, like you're not jazzed about another movie featuring giant robots

Monday's Business section looks at Broadcom's scuttled deal to take over San Diego-based Qualcomm. It turns out Broadcom wildly miscalculated when it came to President Trump, who shot down what would have been the largest technology deal in history. The reverberations have only just begun. Trump dinged the deal on national security grounds — but not because Broadcom, which is based in Singapore until it moves to the U.S. later this month, posed an immediate threat. The big worry was China, Trump's nemesis in trade.