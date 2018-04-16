California Inc.: How it will be, there's one for you, 19 for me — here comes the tax man

Bratz bid: Isaac Larian, the California toy mogul behind Bratz dolls, submitted a $890 million bid to buy 356 Toys R Us stores in the U.S. and Canada. The bid came a little more than three weeks after Larian launched a $1-billion GoFundMe campaign to save some of the 735 stores the bankrupt retailer operates in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The crowdfunding campaign was a bust, but Larian said he was able to line up money elsewhere.