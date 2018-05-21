California Inc.: From a galaxy far, far away ... heeere's Han!

If you, like me, have a gamer in your family, you probably know about Fortnite, one of the hottest games out there right now. The New Yorker delves into how this online shoot-em-up got so huge. "Game fads come and go: Rubik's Cube, Dungeons & Dragons, Angry Birds, Minecraft, Clash of Clans, Pokémon Go. What people seem to agree on, whether they're seasoned gamers or dorky dads, is that there's something new emerging around Fortnite, a kind of mass social gathering, open to a much wider array of people than the games that came before."