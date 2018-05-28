California Inc.: Culver City pot shop set to go public — in Canada

Markets are closed for Memorial Day, giving investors another day off to digest President Trump's sudden announcement last week that he was nixing his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which may be back on again. They're also playing a guessing game about Trump's trade policy toward China. "If I were Chinese officials dealing with the economy, I'd be a little bit worried [that] this is going to usher in a harsher attitude from the U.S. on China trade," said one analyst.