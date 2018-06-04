California Inc.: A totally #MeToo moment for movie capers

Monday’s Business section looks at a growing problem in the aviation world: Airlines’ insatiable demand for pilots is sabotaging flight schools’ ability to train new ones. Carriers are raising wages and hoarding every available pilot — including the instructors schools rely on to teach incoming students. The very pilot pipeline that is supposed to meet decades of projected labor shortfalls is being squeezed. Some schools have been forced to scale back operations or turn down qualified students because they do not have enough instructors.