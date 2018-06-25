California Inc.: 'Sicario' sequel unlikely to vanquish dinosaurs, superheroes

Fox rift: The Murdoch family-controlled media conglomerate that has long thrived as a big tent is being pulled apart by partisan politics in the age of President Trump. “Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan shook the entertainment industry when he tweeted that he would leave Fox’s TV studio, citing his personal disgust with Fox News. He later revised his statement, saying he would make his decision after 21st Century Fox completes the pending sale of its movie and TV studio assets to either Walt Disney Co. or Comcast, which are now bidding for them.