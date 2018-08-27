California Inc.: Keanu and Winona meet, fight and fall in love — what's not to like?

Jobs report: The New York Times profiles Lisa Brennan-Jobs, daughter of Steve Jobs, on the occasion of her new memoir, “Small Fry.” “In passage after passage of ‘Small Fry,’ Mr. Jobs is vicious to his daughter and those around her. Now, in the days before the book is released, Ms. Brennan-Jobs is fearful that it will be received as a tell-all exposé, and not the more nuanced portrait of a family she intended.”