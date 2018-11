California Inc.: Retailers have fingers crossed Black Friday won't be a turkey

If you’ve got a gamer in your home, as I do, you’ve probably asked yourself more than once how video games could be so fascinating. The guys behind L.A.-based Riot Games’ League of Legends, a blockbuster battle game, break down in this Wired video what some of the different “champions” are about. One has “a shotgun and a cool mustache.” Another “used to be incredibly evil until he found a better way.” Ah, now I get it!