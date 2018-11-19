California Inc.: Retailers have fingers crossed Black Friday won't be a turkey

Seeing red: You know those images of aircraft dropping red fire retardant on the wildfires? The Orange County Register points out that most of the stuff is produced at a factory in Rancho Cucamonga. “The retardant, dyed red to allow ground crews to track the area of the drops, is loaded onto flatbed trucks, either in circular bins or bulk bags ... Each bin and each bag weighs a ton. It’s then carted to airstrips in San Bernardino, Hemet and Palmdale for deployment on aircraft.”