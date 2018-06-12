As leather shoes drop out of favor, cattle hides pile up

Turning cattle hides into leather is just one of many uses for cattle carcasses, which humans have been exploiting since early civilizations made food containers from intestines and soap from fat. While the most valuable parts today are those sold as ground beef or steaks, remnants such as bones, blood and fat end up in things like fertilizer, gelatin, medicines and textiles. Hides and other byproducts account for about 44% of the slaughtered animal’s weight but less than 10% of its value, government data show.