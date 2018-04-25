LendingClub deceived and double-charged borrowers, FTC says in lawsuit; stock dives

The case is a yet another setback for the company and its chief executive, Scott Sanborn. Once heralded as an innovative firm that would disrupt the lending industry, the venture sold shares to the public in 2014 and soon soared to a market valuation of more than $10 billion. But it has struggled with a series of scandals in recent years. In 2016, its founder and then-CEO, Renaud Laplanche, resigned amid an internal investigation into a botched loan sale.