Lewis DVorkin is named Los Angeles Times editor in chief

The Los Angeles Times has named Forbes Media executive Lewis DVorkin as its new editor in chief, the paper’s publisher, Ross Levinsohn, said Monday.

At Forbes, DVorkin held roles including executive editor, editor and chief product officer. He previously worked at the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek and the New York Times.

“Lewis was our first choice after an extensive search, and it’s a testament to the strength of our brand that he chose to join us,” Levinsohn said in an email.

