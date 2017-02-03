Evan Spiegel is a prized commodity -- and his company's filing on Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission proves it.

Snap Inc. spent $890,399 in 2016 on personal security costs for its co-founder, the document shows.

The spending was revealed in a section of the firm's S-1 filing detailing compensation for Spiegel, who is known to travel between his firm's beach-community offices in a black SUV.

Snap may have good reason for the expenditure. Among the risks the company said is the potential loss of Spiegel and co-founder and Chief Technical Officer Bobby Murphy.

"Mr. Spiegel and Mr. Murphy are high profile individuals who have received threats in the past and are likely to continue to receive threats in the future," the filing states.

And it doesn't look like Snap will scale back its security spending soon: It's hiring for two full-time security jobs in Los Angeles, according to its website. Qualified candidates must have "physical security, risk management or law enforcement experience ..." as well as "an ability to assess, understand and mitigate threats to the company and people while not stifling creativity and fun."