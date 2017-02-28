Ahead of IPO, protestors demonstrate outside Snapchat company's Venice headquarters

Danielle Mitchell, right, joined fellow Venice residents and business owners to protest in front of Snap offices on Market Street in Venice on Thursday.

A group of about 60 Venice residents and business owners gathered outside Snap Inc. headquarters Tuesday afternoon to show their disdain for the company's large footprint in the neighborhood.

They said they hoped to draw attention to the Snapchat maker's takeover of Venice landmarks, including bars and buildings, to make way for its corporate offices.

Tensions spurred by Snap's unusual real estate strategy aren't new, but the demonstrators aren't happy that an initial public offering of Snap shares this week will bring the company billions of dollars in cash to keep expanding.

Snap said in a statement: