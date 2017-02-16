Snap's roadshow schedule: 7 cities in 2 weeks

Snapchat maker Snap Inc. plans to start pitching its stock to big-time investors Friday, kicking off a nearly two-week sales process leading up to an expected New York Stock Exchange debut.

Business Insider posted a detailed schedule of where Snap executives and the company's investment bankers will be heading:

Friday: Mid-Atlantic

Feb. 20: London

Feb. 21: New York City

Feb. 22: New York City

Feb. 23: Boston

Feb. 24: Midwest

Feb. 27: Los Angeles/San Francisco

Feb. 28: San Francisco

The meetings with representatives of mutual funds, hedge funds and other investors capable of making big purchases is known in the industry as a roadshow. These buyers will get first dibs on Snap shares. Most smaller funds and individual investors who want to buy Snap shares for their personal portfolios will have to wait until the stock market listing goes live in early March.