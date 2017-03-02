The after party: Snap employees celebrate the IPO

At the Venice Whaler Bar & Grill about a mile south of Snap's main offices, about 250 people had gathered by Thursday afternoon. A bartender said they had begun arriving by mid-morning.

Wearing Spectacles, T-shirts decorated with Snap's ghost logo and name badges with bitmojis, they filled the upper level of the bar. They looked out on the boardwalk and sunny beach while soccer and college basketball games — as well as CNBC, which broadcast Snap’s stock price throughout the trading day — played on TV sets.

Some of them snapped photos using Snapchat lenses as they downed beers, margaritas and shots, periodically erupting in cheers.

"I think we're all feeling pretty good," said one member of the group, who declined to give her name.

Workers celebrated the IPO on social media, too.