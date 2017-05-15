Elon Musk's cousin and business partner departs Tesla

Tesla Inc. executive Lyndon Rive announced his departure Monday from the business he helped create with his cousin and company founder Elon Musk.

Rive, 40, was chief executive of SolarCity before the rooftop solar giant merged with its sister company, Tesla Motors, in November. Rive created SolarCity with Musk in 2006. His most recent role was vice president of the company’s energy division.

The announcement of Rive’s departure comes just days after Tesla began taking orders for its new solar product — solar shingles that will replace the boxy panels that attach to roofs.

Rive told Reuters he plans to start another company.

Palo Alto-based Tesla said in a statement: “Lyndon Rive co-founded SolarCity eleven years ago, and built it into the number one solar provider in the nation. Thanks in large part to the foundation Lyndon helped create, Tesla has now built the world’s first integrated sustainable energy company, from generation to storage to transportation.

“Because of his leadership and dedication to our mission, Lyndon has helped position Tesla for an amazing future. We know he’s an entrepreneur at heart, and we wish him the very best on his next venture.”

Musk and Rive together unveiled the line of high-design, solar power-generating roof tiles last fall in an event at Universal Studios Hollywood. Their goal has been to target consumers who have shown an aversion to traditional solar panels.

Although more solar power was brought online nationwide last year than any other source of electricity, the number of rooftop solar installations — the focus of residential and business customers — grew 19% compared with 2015. Rooftop solar installations had grown 63% on average year-over-year from 2012 to 2015.

The rooftop solar industry has been working to retool its operations by coupling solar panels with battery storage to offer consumers increased independence from their utility companies.

