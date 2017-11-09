Macy's is shutting its Westside Pavilion store in L.A. and two others in California

Macy’s Inc. plans to close its store at Los Angeles’ Westside Pavilion mall, as well as two others in California, the retail giant said Thursday as it grapples with consumers’ increasing shift to online shopping.
The closures, which include the shutting of Macy’s stores at the Laguna Hills Mall in Orange County and the Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco, will occur early next year. It was not immediately known how many jobs would be affected.
Macy’s announced the closure of 68 stores nationwide and cut 10,000 jobs early this year, including locations in Simi Valley, Santa Barbara and San Diego.
Those closures are one reason Macy’s fiscal third-quarter profit — excluding one-time restructuring and other costs — jumped 35% from a year earlier despite a 6.1% sales decline, the Cincinnati-based company said.
Macy’s also said its comparable sales — those at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of retail performance — fell 4% in the quarter that ended Oct. 28 compared with a year earlier. The company forecast a comparable-sales drop of 2.2% to 3.3% for its full fiscal year.
Even so, Macy’s Chief Executive Jeff Gennette said he was “excited about our plans” for the holiday season, in part because of a new loyalty awards program.
“The loyalty program, special in-store experiences and a strong mobile and online presence will help drive holiday sales,” he said in a statement.
Macy’s and dozens of other major U.S. retailers have been closing stores and otherwise scaling back as shoppers increasingly make purchases on the internet at sites such as Amazon.com. Online shopping left many brick-and-mortar locations unprofitable as their foot traffic declines.
